Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,070,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

