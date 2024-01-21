Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,070,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
