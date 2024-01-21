10 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (20) XF (23) VF (17) F (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) VF30 (5) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (10) CGC (1)

