Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (13)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (11)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3533 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search