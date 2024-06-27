10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (29) XF (32) VF (30) F (3) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (7) VF35 (5) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (15) ННР (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

AURORA (13)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (9)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (8)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (12)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (16)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)