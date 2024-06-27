Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3533 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

