Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 630,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price

