Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 630,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
