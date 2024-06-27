Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 12201 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 16, 2021
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 18, 2014
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

