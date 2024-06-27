Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 12201 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
