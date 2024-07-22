Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

