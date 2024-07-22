Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
