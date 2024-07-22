10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (16) XF (18) VF (5) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Hermes Auctions (3)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (5)

Künker (3)

MS67 (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)