Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search