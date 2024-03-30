10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

