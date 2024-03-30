Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search