10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
