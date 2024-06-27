Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

