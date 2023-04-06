Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
