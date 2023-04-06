Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
