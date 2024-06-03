Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1814 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search