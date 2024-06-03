Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
