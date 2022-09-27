Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,120,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 357 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
5568 $
Price in auction currency 408000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
