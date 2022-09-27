10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) VF25 (1)