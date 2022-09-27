Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,120,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 357 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
5568 $
Price in auction currency 408000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1814 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search