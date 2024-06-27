Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,010,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

