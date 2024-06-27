Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,010,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
