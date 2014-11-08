Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
