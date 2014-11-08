10 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1)