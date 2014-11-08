Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search