Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,386

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search