Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 77,386
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
