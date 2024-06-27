10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (30) XF (16) VF (25) F (5) G (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS60 (5) AU58 (15) AU55 (7) XF40 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) G4 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (14)

