Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,386

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

