10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 77,386
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3936 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
