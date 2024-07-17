Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5518 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1687 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2081 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
