10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5518 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (18) XF (25) VF (14) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) XF45 (4) VF25 (2) Service NGC (4) NGS (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (6)

AURORA (6)

BAC (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (7)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (11)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (2)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (3)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)