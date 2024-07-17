Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5518 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1687 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2081 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction GINZA - August 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

