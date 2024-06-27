Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 380,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (37)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (15)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 27666 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1804 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search