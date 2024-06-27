10 Kopeks 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (24) XF (53) VF (63) F (7) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (11) XF40 (12) VF35 (9) VF30 (4) VF25 (4) VF20 (4) F15 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (5) NGC (3) PCGS (9) ННР (4)

