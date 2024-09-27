Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Edge "28 14/25 ПРОБЫ" (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Edge "28 14/25 ПРОБЫ"

Obverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Edge "28 14/25 ПРОБЫ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Edge "28 14/25 ПРОБЫ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

