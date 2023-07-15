Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Copper. Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
33241 $
Price in auction currency 3000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
72422 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR

