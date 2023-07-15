Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)