Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Copper. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Copper. Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,73 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
