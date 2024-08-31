Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.

Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Ex. Pantelimon V. Sinadino collection
Seller Christie's
Date June 14, 1979
Condition AU
Selling price
