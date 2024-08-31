Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Christie's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search