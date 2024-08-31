Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.

Сondition AU (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)