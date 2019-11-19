Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ. Edge ribbed. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Edge ribbed. Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ Edge ribbed Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ Edge ribbed Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Edge ribbed. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 27,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
