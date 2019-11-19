Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ. Edge ribbed. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Edge ribbed. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 27,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) SP65 (1) Service PCGS (1)