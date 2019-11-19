Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF65
Selling price
61919 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

