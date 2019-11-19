Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1)