Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 920,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1433 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9412 $
Price in auction currency 920000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

