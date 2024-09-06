Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
