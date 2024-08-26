Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
17674 $
Price in auction currency 16500 CHF
