Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
17674 $
Price in auction currency 16500 CHF
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
3200 ₣
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

