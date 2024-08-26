Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

