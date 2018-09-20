Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ. Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Edge inscription. Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ Edge inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ Edge inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Edge inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search