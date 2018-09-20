Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ. Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Edge inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)