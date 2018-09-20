Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ. Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Edge inscription. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Edge inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
