Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,360,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (550) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
