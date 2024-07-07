Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (90) AU (161) XF (124) VF (109) F (19) VG (2) G (1) AG (1) No grade (34) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) MS63 (12) MS62 (31) MS61 (8) MS60 (6) AU58 (24) AU55 (24) AU53 (24) AU50 (27) XF45 (15) XF40 (10) VF35 (15) VF30 (6) VF25 (3) F15 (4) VG8 (2) G4 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (66) RNGA (21) ННР (16) PCGS (11)

