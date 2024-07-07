Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,360,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (550) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - March 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - March 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search