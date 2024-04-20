Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
5116 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Leu - February 24, 2019
Seller Leu
Date February 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 14, 2017
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

