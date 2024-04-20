Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (6) VF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

WCN (1)