Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
5116 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search