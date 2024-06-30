Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,035,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3002 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
