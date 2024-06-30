Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,035,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3002 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

