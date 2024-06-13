Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,120,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (385)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
