Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (65) XF (136) VF (116) F (9) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) XF45 (18) XF40 (8) VF35 (15) VF30 (8) VF20 (1) F12 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (18) ННР (3) RNGA (1) PCGS (16) CGC (1)

