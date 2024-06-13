Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,120,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (385)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

