Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,355,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (497)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

