Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

