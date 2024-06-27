Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,355,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (497)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
