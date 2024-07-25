Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1819

Obverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (822) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 142000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
