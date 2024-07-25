Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1819
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (822) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 142000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
