Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1814
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (660) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
