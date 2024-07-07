Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1814

Obverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (660) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

