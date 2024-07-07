Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (145) AU (159) XF (148) VF (149) F (15) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) MS63 (35) MS62 (47) MS61 (14) MS60 (5) AU58 (12) AU55 (12) AU53 (17) AU50 (10) XF45 (8) XF40 (13) VF35 (11) VF30 (7) VF25 (5) VF20 (3) F15 (8) DETAILS (14) Service NGS (1) NGC (74) PCGS (17) ННР (25) RNGA (21) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (80)

AURORA (105)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (10)

Coins.ee (10)

COINSNET (14)

COINSTORE (4)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (18)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (4)

Gärtner (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (7)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (4)

Imperial Coin (34)

iNumis (1)

Katz (25)

Kroha (1)

Künker (37)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (8)

NIKO (28)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (26)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (44)

Rauch (15)

RedSquare (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (13)

Rzeszowski DA (14)

SINCONA (13)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Spink (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (4)

WAG (6)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (2)

Знак (1)