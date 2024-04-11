Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1810

Obverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4604 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

