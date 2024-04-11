Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1810
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Katz (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rauch (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4604 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
