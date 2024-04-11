Rouble 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)