Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1657 $
Price in auction currency 162000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
