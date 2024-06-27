Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

