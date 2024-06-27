Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1819

Obverse Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1657 $
Price in auction currency 162000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
