Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1814

Obverse Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7061 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

