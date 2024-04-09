Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1814
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7061 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
