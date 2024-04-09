Rouble 1818 СПБ СП "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ СП. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7061 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

