Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,275,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - January 16, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CNG - November 4, 2008
Seller CNG
Date November 4, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

