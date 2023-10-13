Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1818 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,275,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
