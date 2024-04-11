Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

