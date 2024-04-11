Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1819
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,775,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF61
Selling price
21924 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
