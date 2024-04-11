Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1819 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1819

Obverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,775,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1819. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF61
Selling price
21924 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

