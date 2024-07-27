Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1814

Obverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,775,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 23373 RUB
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - August 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
