Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,775,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
