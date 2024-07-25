Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1810
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,775,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (799) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (106)
- Anticomondo (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (93)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (28)
- Coins.ee (17)
- COINSNET (6)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (29)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (6)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Imperial Coin (57)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (26)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (22)
- Marciniak (4)
- MS67 (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NIKO (26)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (36)
- OLNZ (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (112)
- Raritan Stamps (3)
- Rauch (10)
- RedSquare (7)
- RND (18)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (44)
- Russiancoin (20)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9400 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 39
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search