Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1810

Obverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,775,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9400 RUB
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 96 EUR
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
