Rouble 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (200) AU (199) XF (172) VF (145) F (17) VG (1) No grade (59) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (8) MS64 (27) MS63 (33) MS62 (28) MS61 (52) MS60 (11) AU58 (17) AU55 (14) AU53 (14) AU50 (28) XF45 (14) XF40 (14) VF35 (14) VF30 (4) VF25 (4) VF20 (9) F12 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (83) RNGA (25) ННР (45) PCGS (5)

