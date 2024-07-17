Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1814
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (33)
- AURORA (26)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (16)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (7)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search