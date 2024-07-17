Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1814

Obverse Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

