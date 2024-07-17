Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1810
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13006 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
