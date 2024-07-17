Rouble 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

