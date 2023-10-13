Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24918 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99,875. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

