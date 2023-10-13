Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,782,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
