Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,782,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24918 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99,875. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
