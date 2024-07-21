Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,750,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (420)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
