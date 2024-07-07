Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2319 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
