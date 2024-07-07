Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2319 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

