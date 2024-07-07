Rouble 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (54) XF (82) VF (80) F (16) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (5) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (9) AU53 (3) AU50 (10) XF45 (5) XF40 (5) VF35 (5) VF30 (8) VF25 (4) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (18) ННР (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (6)

