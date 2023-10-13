Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

