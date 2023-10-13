Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4093 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3274 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 19, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

