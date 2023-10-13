Rouble 1814 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4093 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3274 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
