Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1810
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,210,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2021 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
