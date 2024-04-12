Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (24) XF (44) VF (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (4) NGC (11) RNGA (5) PCGS (1)

