Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1814

Obverse Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,076,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

