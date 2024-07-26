Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

