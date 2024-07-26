Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1814
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,076,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price

Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price

Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price

Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price

Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

