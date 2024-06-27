Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (12) XF (25) VF (37) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (3) VF25 (5) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) ННР (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Empire (17)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (2)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (8)

MS67 (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Rare Coins (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (7)

Teutoburger (3)