Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1810
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,076,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
