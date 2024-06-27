Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1810 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1810

Obverse Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,076,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Eagle 1810. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VG
For the sale of Rouble 1812 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1812 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble
