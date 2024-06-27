Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,675,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (392)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6686 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
