Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6686 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (57) AU (94) XF (121) VF (92) F (9) VG (3) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (12) MS62 (16) MS61 (6) MS60 (9) AU58 (11) AU55 (29) AU53 (9) AU50 (5) XF45 (8) XF40 (15) VF35 (17) VF30 (6) VF25 (2) VF20 (8) F12 (1) VG8 (3) PL58 (1) DETAILS (12) Service NGC (40) ННР (21) RNGA (3) PCGS (6)

