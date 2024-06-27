Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,675,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (392)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6686 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search