Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,682,663

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (353) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 42,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

