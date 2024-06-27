Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 42,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (73) XF (107) VF (105) F (19) G (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (9) MS61 (9) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (14) AU53 (11) AU50 (8) XF45 (13) XF40 (10) VF35 (5) VF30 (11) VF25 (3) VF20 (4) F15 (4) F12 (1) DETAILS (4) Service RNGA (5) NGC (17) ННР (10) PCGS (1)

