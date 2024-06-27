Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,682,663
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (353) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 42,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
